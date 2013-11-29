OSLO Nov 29 The Norwegian oil and energy minister met on Thursday with representatives of a group of international investors who want Oslo to repeal a controversial decision to cut gas pipeline tariffs, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"The oil minister had a meeting with the partners in Gassled. It was the partners who want the policy changed. It was on Thursday. The meeting was set up on the initiative of the partners," Haakon Smith-Isaksen told Reuters. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)