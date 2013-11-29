BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $6.3 million versus $11.2 million year ago
OSLO Nov 29 The Norwegian oil and energy minister met on Thursday with representatives of a group of international investors who want Oslo to repeal a controversial decision to cut gas pipeline tariffs, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.
"The oil minister had a meeting with the partners in Gassled. It was the partners who want the policy changed. It was on Thursday. The meeting was set up on the initiative of the partners," Haakon Smith-Isaksen told Reuters. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016
BEIJING, Feb 28 Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation must "unswervingly" crackdown on financial irregularities and illegal behaviours, while improving shortcomings in its market supervision, state news agency Xinhua quoted him as saying on Tuesday.