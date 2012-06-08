BRUSSELS, June 8 Belgian pipeline operator Fluxys sees a possible merger with Dutch state-owned peer Gasunie as it works to strengthen its position in the European gas market, its chairman told a Belgian newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

"To make ourselves bigger in northwest Europe there is no other option but cooperation with Gasunie," Daniel Termont told Belgian business daily De Tijd. "There will be a marriage of convenience, but there is still no wedding date set after years of courtship."

"Over time we are even willing to talk about a 50-50 control structure," Daniel Termont told De Tijd.

On Thursday, Gasunie's chief executive told De Tijd that he was looking at merging its gas network with Fluxys.

In April last year, the two companies said they wanted to increase cross-border cooperation.

Belgium suffers from some of the highest energy prices in Europe, and the European Commission called on it to curb rising prices by fostering more competition as part of its country-specific recommendations issued last month. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)