BRUSSELS, June 8 Belgian pipeline operator
Fluxys sees a possible merger with Dutch state-owned
peer Gasunie as it works to strengthen its position in the
European gas market, its chairman told a Belgian newspaper in an
interview published on Friday.
"To make ourselves bigger in northwest Europe there is no
other option but cooperation with Gasunie," Daniel Termont told
Belgian business daily De Tijd. "There will be a marriage of
convenience, but there is still no wedding date set after years
of courtship."
"Over time we are even willing to talk about a 50-50 control
structure," Daniel Termont told De Tijd.
On Thursday, Gasunie's chief executive told De Tijd that he
was looking at merging its gas network with Fluxys.
In April last year, the two companies said they wanted to
increase cross-border cooperation.
Belgium suffers from some of the highest energy prices in
Europe, and the European Commission called on it to curb rising
prices by fostering more competition as part of its
country-specific recommendations issued last month.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)