* Activist fund sees Gategroup renominating van Kesteren

* RBR Capital seeking chairman's ouster, 8-10 pct profit margin

* Gategroup declines comment on "speculation" (Adds comment from hedge funds, Gategroup response and quotes)

By Paul Arnold and John Miller

KUSNACHT, Switzerland, March 18 A hedge fund embroiled in a leadership fight with airline caterer Gategroup expects a victory next week when the Swiss company renominates a board member it had sought to oust, the fund's founder said in an interview on Friday.

Board member Gerard van Kesteren will likely be returned to Gategroup's board, said RBR Capital Advisors founder Rudolf Bohli, who with Cologny Advisors owns an 11.3 percent stake, worth 110 million Swiss francs ($113.73 million).

Van Kesteren, a former Kuehne & Nagel finance chief, had joined Gategroup last year, part of a previous settlement meant to help win peace with Bohli's fund. Last month, however, Gategroup said van Kesteren would not be re-nominated, escalating the conflict.

A reversal now would show the funds' pressure -- including demands that Gategroup Chairman Andreas Schmid and two other board members be ousted -- is resonating within the company and among other investors, Bohli told Reuters from his office in Kusnacht on Lake Zurich.

"It's not just pressure from us, I think it's broadly supported by the shareholder base," Bohli said, adding on van Kesteren's re-nomination: "We hear it's going to be announced on Monday."

A Gategroup spokeswoman said on Friday the company did not comment on speculation.

Under Schmid, the company has opposed the funds' proposals and said last month it "firmly rejects this attempt by the two hedge funds to put pressure on Gategroup" as not in its best interests.

Bohli held meetings this week in London and Zurich with investors who he said "control 50 to 75 percent of the shares," to make his case why Schmid should go.

Among reasons, Bohli contends Schmid's seats on boards of eight companies or groups, including as Zurich Airport's chairman, compromise his decision-making independence.

Any move now to retain van Kesteren may be calculated to buy time for Schmid to serve another year before resigning in 2017, Bohli said. "We are still of the opinion that Schmid should resign now," he said.

RBR and Cologny are also dissatisfied with Gategroup's strategy that preceded the company's 63.4 million Swiss franc loss last year.

They fear the company is losing ground to rivals that include Lufthansa's Sky Chefs as well as Austrian upstart Do & Co..

Do & Co's shares have risen nearly 1 percent this year; Gategroup's market value slid nearly 8 percent.

Gategroup should halt acquisitions for now, cut costs and shed consultants that last year cost 41 million francs, Bohli said.

That would help boost operating margins to between 8 and 10 percent by 2018, he said, double Gategroup's 4.8 percent EBITDA margin last year, more aggressive than the company's five-year goal of annual improvements of 25 to 50 basis points.

"An EBITDA margin of 8-10 percent by 2018 is a realistic goal," Bohli said. ($1 = 0.9672 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller and Paul Arnold, editing by David Evans)