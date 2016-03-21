ZURICH, March 21 Airline caterer Gategroup
on Monday renominated a board member it had sought to
oust and said its chairman would quit next year, handing partial
victory to hedge funds pushing the company to shake up
leadership and change strategy.
The Swiss group's shares rose 2.2 percent by 1100 GMT.
Director Gerard van Kesteren, a former Kuehne & Nagel
finance chief, will be proposed for re-election along
with all other board members, a reversal of Gategroup's original
plan to kick him off the panel.
Meanwhile, Andreas Schmid, Gategroup's chairman since 2009,
will retire next year, resisting demands from hedge funds RBR
Capital Advisors and Cologny Advisors that he leave now.
The funds, which together own an 11 percent, or 110 million
Swiss franc ($113.4 million), stake in the company, have sought
to force Schmid out while keeping van Kestern after Gategroup
swung to a 63.4 million franc loss last year.
Gategroup said it no longer wants to force van Kesteren off
the board because differences "have been resolved through
intensive and constructive dialogue".
Van Kesteren said on Monday that he supports the plan.
"The group now needs an aligned leadership and to be able to
work without distraction," van Kesteren said in a statement sent
out by the company.
RBR Capital Advisors founder Rudolf Bohli, who contends
Gategroup is focusing too much on acquisitions and not enough on
cost-cutting, has said Schmid's memberships on the boards of
eight different companies including Airport Zurich have
undermined his decision-making independence.
($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller)