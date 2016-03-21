(Corrects share price close in 4th paragraph)
ZURICH, March 21 Airline caterer Gategroup
on Monday renominated a board member it had sought to
oust and said its chairman would quit next year, handing partial
victory to hedge funds pushing for a leadership shake-up and
change of strategy.
Director Gerard van Kesteren, a former Kuehne & Nagel
finance chief, will be proposed for re-election along
with all other board members, a reversal of Gategroup's original
plan to kick him off the panel.
Andreas Schmid, Gategroup's chairman since 2009, said he
would leave in 2017. Hedge funds RBR Capital Advisors and
Cologny Advisors had urged him to quit now, a demand they
reiterated on Monday.
The Swiss group's shares closed up 1.8 Swiss francs, or 4.4
percent.
The funds, which together own an 11 percent stake in the
company worth 110 million Swiss franc ($113.4 million), have
sought to force Schmid out while keeping van Kesteren as
Gategroup swung to a 63.4 million franc loss last year.
RBR Capital Advisors founder Rudolf Bohli, who contends
Gategroup is focusing too much on acquisitions and not enough on
cost-cutting, has said Schmid's memberships on the boards of
eight different companies or groups including Airport Zurich
have undermined his decision-making independence.
RBR and Cologny said they are still convinced Schmid still
must go this year.
"We do not believe that after eight years of mediocre
performance and weak corporate governance Chairman Andreas
Schmid should be re-elected even for one year," they wrote in a
statement late Monday.
Gategroup did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Gategroup, which competes with Lufthansa's Sky
Chefs unit and Austria's Do & Co., earlier said in a
statement that it no longer wanted to force van Kesteren off the
board because differences "have been resolved through intensive
and constructive dialogue".
Van Kesteren said on Monday he supported the plan.
"The group now needs an aligned leadership and to be able to
work without distraction," van Kesteren said in a statement sent
out by the company.
($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by John Stonestreet)