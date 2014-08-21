Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
Aug 21 Gategroup Holding AG : * Confirms outlook on improved Q2 results * Says total revenue at constant currency up by 2.6% to CHF 799.7 million for
Q2 and 2.7% up to CHF 1,505.6 million for H1 * Says full year 2014 outlook confirmed with an EBITDA margin of 5.6% to 6.2% * Says EBITDA margin of 5.6% for Q2 compared to 5.3% in previous year and 4.3%
for H1, unchanged compared to previous year * Says EBITDA was CHF 42.6 million in Q2 and compared to an EBITDA of CHF 41.5
million in Q2 2013 * Says EBITDA of CHF 60.6 million in H1 2014 compared to CHF 62.6 million in H1
2013 * Says net loss reported for the period of CHF 6.5 million, substantially lower
than previous year (CHF 12.7 million net loss) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process