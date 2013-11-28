LONDON Nov 28 Residential developer Sigma
Capital has formed a 700 million pound ($1.14 billion)
joint venture with London-based, Shariah compliant Gatehouse
Bank to build up to 6,600 private rental homes in Britain.
The companies said on Thursday the joint venture would
initially build 2,000 new homes in north-west England, with a
total development cost of 200 million pounds. The cost of the
entire proposed portfolio is 700 million pounds.
Gatehouse will deliver the equity element of the venture and
both parties are in negotiation with banks for financing to
complete the initial 200 million pounds phase, they said. Once
financing is secured, construction is expected to take place
over 24 months.