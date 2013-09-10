SEATTLE, Sept 10 Jeff Raikes, the chief
executive of Bill Gates' $38 billion philanthropy organization
announced his retirement on Tuesday, without a successor being
named.
Raikes, a former Microsoft Corp executive, has been
CEO of the Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since
2008.
The Nebraska native has been considered by some observers as
an outside candidate to be Microsoft's next CEO, but he gave no
indication that might be in his plans.
"I'm looking forward to doing some things I haven't had time
for, including my work at the Raikes Foundation, which is
tackling youth and education issues," he said in an email to
employees at the Gates Foundation.
Raikes will remain in his position until a successor is
named, the foundation said.