SYDNEY, June 11 Shares in Australian aged care trailer park operator Gateway Lifestyle Group debuted at a 5 percent premium to their issue price after raising A$380 million ($295.2 million) in the country's second-biggest initial public offering of the year.

The shares first traded at A$2.10 at 0200 GMT on Tuesday, compared with their A$2.00 issue price, while the broader share market rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)