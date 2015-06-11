BRIEF-Tibet Aim Pharm to pay 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
SYDNEY, June 11 Shares in Australian aged care trailer park operator Gateway Lifestyle Group debuted at a 5 percent premium to their issue price after raising A$380 million ($295.2 million) in the country's second-biggest initial public offering of the year.
The shares first traded at A$2.10 at 0200 GMT on Tuesday, compared with their A$2.00 issue price, while the broader share market rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
