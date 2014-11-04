Australia shares end lower; NZ dragged by Fletcher Building
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
(Corrects spelling of the name to Pan-Africa Insurance)
NAIROBI Nov 4 Kenya's Pan-Africa Insurance Holdings said on Tuesday it had entered an agreement that may lead to the purchase of a controlling stake in Gateway Insurance.
Pan-Africa is ranked among the top three of Kenyan life insurers. The east African nation's life insurance business has been growing at 20 percent per year, industry executives say, attracting new entrants like Prudential Plc. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia and William Hardy)
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Cooks Global Foods secures $10 million in new capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: