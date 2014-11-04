(Corrects spelling of company)

NAIROBI Nov 4 Kenya's Pan-Africa Insurance Holdings said on Tuesday it had entered an agreement that may lead to the purchase of a controlling stake in Gateway Insurance.

Pan-Africa is ranked among the top three of Kenyan life insurers. The east African nation's life insurance business has been growing at 20 percent per year, industry executives say, attracting new entrants like Prudential Plc. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia and William Hardy)