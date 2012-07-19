LONDON, July 19 London's Gatwick airport may
need to build a second runway to cope with an expected 30
percent rise in passenger numbers by 2045, it said in a
masterplan published on Thursday.
A second runway cannot be built at London's second largest
airport, which moves around 34 million passengers a year through
its two terminals, before 2019 under a long-standing local
agreement.
The airport's chief executive Stewart Wingate said Gatwick,
which could be handling 40 million passengers a year by 2022 and
45 million by 2030, would likely need a second runway in the
next decade.
"We need to anticipate that, in the long term, a second
runway at Gatwick may be needed," he said.
"This means we will continue to work in partnership with our
local authorities to safeguard land for future expansion because
we believe it to be sensible business practice and it supports
current government policy."
South-east of London, Gatwick is a point-to-point airport,
mainly focused on the leisure market, whereas rival airport
Heathrow operates as a hub with around a third of its customers
being transfer passengers. Only about 10 percent of those using
Gatwick are transfer passengers.
Building a second runway at Gatwick could transform it into
an international hub.
Bosses at Gatwick, owned by Global Infrastructure Partners
(GIP) - an investment fund founded by Credit Suisse and General
Electric - plan to invest another 1 billion pounds ($1.5
billion) in the airport to increase passengers numbers and
create an extra 1,200 jobs.
In the last three years GIP has invested 750 million pounds
modernising its two terminals and revamping its security,
baggage and inter-terminal shuttle services.
Wingate told Reuters in April he believed that Gatwick will
increase traffic by attracting long-haul carriers from emerging
markets, taking advantage of capacity constraints at the
capital's Heathrow hub.
BAA-operated Heathrow, the UK's busiest airport, is
operating at almost full capacity after Britain's
Conservative-led coalition government blocked development of a
third runway when it came to power in 2010, as further expansion
of the west London site would mean a huge increase in the number
of planes flying directly over the capital.
Heathrow believes it is now falling behind other airports in
the battle for lucrative routes to emerging markets because of
constraints on growth.
($1 = 0.6401 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones, editing by William Hardy)