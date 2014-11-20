LONDON Nov 20 Gatwick Airport, Britain's second busiest airport which is competing to be chosen as the site for a new runway, reported the six months ended Sept. 30 were its busiest on record, with passenger numbers in the period up 8 percent.

Gatwick on Thursday said a total of 22.5 million passengers used it in the first six months of its financial year, helping boost core earnings by 12.7 percent to 221.6 million pounds ($347 million).

Gatwick, south of London, has been short listed by a government commission as a possible location for a new runway in the densely populated London area, along with two options at the country's busiest airport Heathrow.

The commission is due to make a recommendation on where to build the new runway next summer.

Gatwick is run by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which owns a 42 percent controlling stake in the airport. Other shareholders are the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National Pension Service of Korea, California Public Employees' Retirement System and the Future Fund of Australia.

(1 US dollar = 0.6393 British pound) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)