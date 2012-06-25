(Adds details)
LONDON, June 25 London's Gatwick airport
reported a strong rise in full-year profit, helped by traffic
growth and the addition of new routes to emerging markets in
Asia.
London's second largest airport said on Monday its earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 17
percent to 221.5 million pounds ($344.63 million) in the year to
the end of March. Revenues rose 8.6 percent to 517.4 million
pounds.
Gatwick, owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) - an
investment fund founded by Credit Suisse and General Electric -
said passenger traffic grew 6.9 percent to 33.8 million, boosted
by its investment programme and new routes to emerging markets.
"We have been winning new connections to high growth
economies including South Korea, Turkey, Vietnam, Hong Kong and
China," said Gatwick's chief executive Stewart Wingate.
Rival London airport Heathrow is operating at full capacity
after Britain's Conservative-led coalition government blocked
development of a third runway when it came to power in 2010 as
further expansion of the west London site would mean a huge
increase in the number of planes flying directly over the
capital.
Heathrow, operated by BAA, has seen traffic to emerging
markets rise in recent years and believes it is now falling
behind other airports in the battle for these lucrative routes
because of constraints on growth.
Birmingham airport, in the English Midlands, on Monday
published a report saying it had spare capacity to ease the
strain on Heathrow.
GIP bought Gatwick for 1.5 billion pounds from
Ferrovial-owned BAA in 2009 and has since focused on
improving the airport's facilities.
"Passengers and airlines are benefiting from new facilities
and we are currently investing around 20 million pounds per
month," said Wingate, who added that a further 435 million
pounds would be invested over the next two years.
In the last three years GIP has invested 750 million pounds
modernising its two terminals and revamping its security,
baggage and inter-terminal shuttle services.
($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Sarah Young)