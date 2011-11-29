* H1 operating profit 118.6 mln stg vs 82.8 mln stg

* Turnover 314.5 mln stg vs 273.9 mln stg

* Passenger traffic up 8.5 pct to 19.7 mln

LONDON, Nov 29 London's Gatwick Airport reported a 43 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by strong growth in passenger traffic, which it expects to continue in final six months of the year.

Gatwick airport, owned by U.S. investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), on Tuesday said its operating profit rose to 118.6 million pounds ($184.4 million) in the six months to the end of September on turnover 15 percent higher at 314.5 million pounds.

The airport, London's second largest behind BAA's Heathrow, said 19.7 million passengers travelled through Gatwick during the period, 8.5 percent up on the first-half a year ago.

The same period last year was hit by disruption caused by the eruption of an Icelandic volcano, which led to the closure of much of Europe's airspace for around a week.

Gatwick Airport said it still expects a total of 33.6 million passengers to travel through the airport in the year to the end of March 2012.

"While passenger numbers are ahead of expectations for the six months ended 30 September 2011, the expectation for the full year outturn remains unchanged," the company said in a statement.

It said retail income rose 5 percent during the period, down on the 8.5 percent growth in passenger numbers.

($1 = 0.6433 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)