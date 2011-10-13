* Sees rate of traffic growth slowing in long-term
* Expects Gatwick traffic to grow to 40 mln in 10 yrs
* Sees 33.6 mln Gatwick passengers in FY
LONDON, OCT 13 - London's Gatwick airport said its predicted
rate of long-term growth in passenger traffic would be lower
than previously expected because of tough economic conditions
and an uncertain outlook.
Gatwick on Thursday started a three-month public
consultation on its draft master plan for the airport, looking
ahead to 2020. The report also looks at ways of making the best
use of the airport's single runway whilst providing scenarios
for growth to 2030.
"The rate of growth in traffic is lower than previously
disclosed, reflecting current economic conditions and outlook,"
Gatwick said in a statement.
"Over the next 10 years Gatwick Airport Limited expects
annual traffic to grow to 40 million passengers. Gatwick Airport
Limited believe that the Airport could, by 2030, handle around
45 million passengers on one runway with two terminals."
The plan supersedes the 2006 interim master plan published
under previous owners BAA .
Stewart Wingate, chief executive of Gatwick airport, said
the airport was exploring ways of using its existing runway more
efficiently, growing traffic during off-peak periods when
existing runway capacity is not being fully utilised and
bringing in newer, larger aircraft at Gatwick to encourage
growth in passenger numbers.
Gatwick, operated by Global Infrastructure Partners, also
said underlying passenger traffic grew 3.3 percent in the six
months to September 30, helped by growth on European routes by
low-cost airlines operating from Gatiwck.
Gatwick reiterated its expectation that 33.6 million
passengers would travel through the airport in the year to end
March.
Earlier this week rival UK airport operator BAA said growth
in passenger traffic at London's largest airport, Heathrow,
slowed last month.
BAA said passenger numbers at London's Heathrow rose 1.4
percent to 6.3 million in September compared to the same month a
year ago -- less than the growth seen at the hub in previous
months.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Matt Scuffham)