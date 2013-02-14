BRIEF-Cairn says Irish new homes supply/demand imbalance remains stark
* Supply/demand imbalance for new homes, particularly in dublin, as stark as it was at time of our IPO
LONDON Feb 14 Gatwick Funding Ltd : * Gatwick Airport Limited publishes business plan for the next 10
years * Business plan has two potential price paths that are under
review * 1st potential price path is regulatory basis RPI +3.3% over 5
years * 2nd potential price path is contracts and commitments basis RPI
+1.3% over 7 years
* Supply/demand imbalance for new homes, particularly in dublin, as stark as it was at time of our IPO
* Gross written premium of 901 million pounds ($1.10 billion) (2015: 787 million pounds)
* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015: 178.9p per share)