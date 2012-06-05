June 5 GATX Corp on Thursday sold $250 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GATX CORP AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.05 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.871 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/11/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 330 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS