(Adds details about bidders, Gavilon business)

* Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui vying for Gavilon-sources

* Final bids for US grain and energy trader this week-sources

* Mitsui only interested in Gavilon's oil business-source

* Bidders question $5 bln valuation expectation-sources

By Soyoung Kim and Emi Emoto

NEW YORK/TOKYO, May 2 Japan's top trading companies have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to buy Gavilon, as the U.S. grain and energy trader seeks final bids this week, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Marubeni Corp, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp -- three of Japan's top trading companies -- have all been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even as they consider some $5 billion valuation sought by the company's owners expensive, the sources said.

A purchase of Gavilon by Japan Inc would extend a string of recent overseas acquisitions that has marked the emergence of Japan's trading houses as controlling investors in high-profile raw materials projects ranging from oil to iron ore to liquefied natural gas.

Representatives of the three Japanese trading companies all declined to comment. Gavilon had no immediate comment while its financial adviser, Morgan Stanley, declined to comment.

Gavilon has a sizeable presence in key U.S. agricultural markets, including the third largest U.S. grains marketing network behind Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill. It also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer market, an energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of crude oil storage, and a large oil, grain and ethanol trading unit.

Marubeni, which is interested in buying all of Gavilon, has been particularly active in considering its bid, and has been conducting detailed due diligence by dispatching a team of auditors to Gavilon's Omaha headquarters, according to some of the sources, who asked not to be named because the talks remain private.

Mitsui, on the other hand, has indicated that its interest was in Gavilon's oil-related operations, rather than the entire firm, a separate source close to the Japanese company said. It is not clear if Mitsubishi has interest in acquiring the company as a whole.

Owners of Gavilon, who include hedge fund manager Dwight Anderson and billionaire investor George Soros, have told interested parties that they prefer to sell the company in its entirety, people familiar with the matter have said.

The company, which has 2,000 employees, was hit along with its rivals last year as volatile grain markets and the Japanese bidders have questioned the valuation expectations set by Gavilon's owners, they said.

Gavilon has projected $650 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2012. The company has hoped to reach a multiple of eight times EBITDA in a sale, which would transfer to a value of more than $5 billion.

But the strong yen has given Japanese trading houses an edge in an overseas buying spree that has taken shape over the past year. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York and Emi Emoto in Tokyo, additional reporting by Michael Erman and Risa Maeda; editing by M.D. Golan)