NEW YORK/TOKYO May 2 Japanese trading companies
led by Marubeni Corp have emerged as the leading
candidates to buy Gavilon, as the U.S. grain and energy trader
seeks final bids this week, according to several people familiar
with the matter.
Marubeni, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp
-- three of Japan's top trading companies -- have all been
evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even as they
consider some $5 billion valuation sought by the company's
owners expensive, the sources said.
A purchase of Gavilon by Japan Inc would extend a string of
recent overseas acquisitions that has marked the emergence of
Japan's trading houses as controlling investors in high-profile
raw materials projects ranging from oil to iron ore to liquefied
natural gas.
Representatives of the three Japanese trading companies all
declined to comment. Gavilon had no immediate comment while its
financial adviser, Morgan Stanley, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York and Emi Emoto in Tokyo,
additional reporting by Michael Erman and Risa Maeda)