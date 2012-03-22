(Adds Asian companies' no comment, paragraph 7; analyst comment
* Mitsui, Marubeni, Noble among Gavilon suitors -sources
* Glencore's interest in Gavilon cools after Viterra buy
* Gavilon hopes for over $5 bln, around 8x 2012 EBITDA
By Michael Erman, Soyoung Kim and Victoria Howley
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 Several Asian trading
firms, including Mitsui & Co, Marubeni Corp
and Noble Group, are in the running for U.S. grain and
energy trader Gavilon, which could be valued at about $5
billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.
A deal for the commodities trader, which began exploring a
sale in January, would give the Asian companies a sizable
presence in key U.S. agriculture markets, including the third
largest U.S. grains marketing network behind Archer Daniels
Midland and Cargill.
Gavilon also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer
market, an energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of
crude oil storage, plus a large oil, grains and ethanol trading
desk.
All three Asian companies declined to comment.
For Singapore-based Noble, an acquisition would expand the
footprint of its grains and oilseeds operations, which currently
focus on South America, Europe and Asia.
But a bid by Noble would need to be backed by heavy
financing that could undermine its rating, analysts said.
"The $5 billion number does seem rather aggressive relative
to Noble's market capitalisation," said Lee Wen Ching, analyst,
CIMB Research Pte Ltd.
"Although Noble does have unutilised credit and banking
facilities, and has the ability to raise funds, I am not sure if
they will have such an aggressive appetite for a huge
acquisition like this," he added.
Noble, which has a market value of $7.1 billion, has a "BBB"
long-term corporate credit rating with a negative outlook from
Standard & Poor's.
The ratings agency has highlighted an aggressive acquisition
strategy among the factors that could lead to a lower rating.
Japan is the world's biggest importer of corn, used chiefly
in animal feed, and its trading firms have been aggressively
turning overseas as an aging population caps demand at home for
agricultural products.
Marubeni, with annual grain trading volume of 20 million
tonnes, is pursuing global grain sales operations and has
partnered with China's Shandong Liuhe Group, its largest farming
corporation, in livestock and feed operations, the firm says on
its website.
Mitsui, which has pledged to strengthen grain as one of its
core businesses, already owns United Grain Corp, an exporter of
corn, soybeans and wheat based in the United States, and large
swathes of cropland in Brazil.
Gavilon, which is owned by hedge fund manager Dwight
Anderson and investors such as billionaire George Soros, was
created just four years ago during the purchase of the former
commodity trading and merchandising operations of ConAgra Foods
Inc.
The company suffered alongside many of its peers last year
as volatile grain markets sapped trading profits, although it
fared better than some.
The company began exploring a sale and other fund-raising
options in January, and first round bids were due earlier in
March, sources said.
Swiss trader Glencore and U.S. based Bunge Ltd
have previously been linked to a purchase but a source
said Glencore's interest has cooled since it agreed to buy
Viterra Inc, Canada's largest grain handler, in a $6.2
billion deal on Tuesday.
Several industry sources said Gavilon's two larger U.S.
rivals -- Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill -- are also
unlikely buyers because they would encounter antitrust problems
if they were to bid for all of the company.
Glencore and Gavilon declined to comment.
Gavilon is expected to bring in around $650 million of
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) in 2012, the sources said.
The company is hoping to reach a multiple of 8 times EBITDA
in a sale, they said, which would translate to a value of more
than $5 billion.
It has 2,000 employees and had $15.6 billion of revenue in
the fiscal year ended September 2011, according to Moody's.
