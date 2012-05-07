(Adds details, background)

By Koichi Kawaguchi

TOKYO, May 7 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is interested in buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, although no progress has been made in talks, President Teruo Asada said on Monday.

"We know that (Gavilon) is up for sale. We are interested, as it is a grains trader that is strong in the United States," Asada told reporters in Tokyo.

Asada's remarks were made shortly after rival Mitsui & Co's chief financial officer said that Mitsui was not considering buying Gavilon. Japan's top trading companies emerged as frontrunners in the race to buy Gavilon as the U.S. grain and energy trader seeks final bids, several people familiar with the matter said last week.

Marubeni, Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp have been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even as they consider the valuation of more than $5 billion from the company's owners expensive, the sources said.

A purchase of Gavilon would extend a string of recent overseas acquisitions that has marked the emergence of Japan's trading houses as controlling investors in high-profile raw materials projects ranging from oil to iron ore to liquefied natural gas.

Gavilon, whose owners include George Soros and hedge fund manager Dwight Anderson, has a sizeable presence in key U.S. agricultural markets, boasting the third largest U.S. grains marketing network behind Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill.

It also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer market, an energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of crude oil storage and a large oil, grain and ethanol trading unit.

Marubeni, which is interested in buying all of Gavilon, has been particularly active in considering its bid, and has been conducting detailed due diligence by dispatching a team of auditors to Gavilon's Omaha headquarters, according to some of the sources, who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

Mitsubishi also is interested in acquiring the company as a whole, one of the sources said.

Mitsui, on the other hand, has indicated that its interest was in Gavilon's oil-related operations, rather than the entire firm, a separate source close to the Japanese company said. (With additional reporting by Emi Emoto and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Soyoung Kim in New York; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Alex Richardson)