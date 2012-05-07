UPDATE 4-Thyssenkrupp ends costly Americas venture with CSA sale to Ternium
* Vale, former CSA partner, fails to receive earn-out (Adds details on Vale earn-out clause in last two paragraphs, updates share price)
TOKYO May 7 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is interested in buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, but no progress has been made in talks, President Teruo Asada said on Monday.
"We know that (Gavilon) is up for sale. We are interested, as it is a grains trader that is strong in the United States," Asada told reporters.
Asada's remarks were made shortly after rival Mitsui & Co's chief financial officer said that Mitsui is not considering buying Gavilon.
Several people familiar with the matter said last week that trading firms Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui have been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon. . (Reporting by Koichi Kawaguchi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
PARIS, Feb 22 French waste and water company Suez is in the running to buy the water business U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric has put up for sale, French newspaper Le Figaro reported in an advance copy of its Thursday edition.
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business