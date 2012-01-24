MILAN Jan 24 The two shareholders in Impregilo's controlling vehicle IGLI will meet by the end of the week to discuss their stakeholdings, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

Impregilo, Italy's biggest construction company, is 30-percent controlled by IGLI, which in turn is controlled by the Gavio group and the Benetton family through motorway operator Atlantia.

"Gavio and the Benettons will meet up in the next few days. They have to decide on the question of the IGLI stakes," the source said.

The talks, which will involve the heads of the Gavio and Benetton families, could also touch on the possible exchange of stakes in the motorway sector, the source said.

Gavio is interested in new motorway assets in Italy, especially the Turin-Savona tollroad, the source said.

"In exchange he could put up his stake in the Chilean motorway that they jointly control," he said.

Chile's Autopista do Pacifico is controlled by Gavio's Sias and Atlantia.

