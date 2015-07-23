MUMBAI, July 23 Lupin Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, said it had agreed to buy privately-held generics company Gavis for $880 million to strengthen its presence in its largest market, the United States.

The deal, which is cash-free and debt-free, widens the company's pipeline in dermatology and controlled substance products, Lupin said in a statement.

The company's shares were down 6 percent at 1,723 rupees as of 0936 GMT on the NSE. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)