HONG KONG, Sept 19 Gaw Capital's subsidiary Downtown Properties has bought its first property in the British real estate market, purchasing the Vintners' Place building with backing from South Korean investors, as Asian institutions continue to seek out high-end assets at knock-down prices.

Downtown Properties said in a statement that it had acquired the 277,270-square-foot office building, at 68 Upper Thames Street in London. Thomson Reuters is a tenant in the building.

Hong Kong-based Gaw Capital typically injects a small amount of equity in the properties it buys and gets the rest of the financing from institutional backers. The Korean consortium includes the Korea Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives and the Korean Teachers' Credit Union, while Hyundai Asset Management is participating as the asset manager.

The same team bought two U.S. office properties, 333 Market Street in San Francisco and First National Plaza in Chicago.

Downtown Properties paid about 150 million pounds ($244 million) for Vintners' Place, according to the Times newspaper, buying the building from real-estate investment company Atlas Capital.