HONG KONG, Sept 19 Gaw Capital's subsidiary
Downtown Properties has bought its first property in the British
real estate market, purchasing the Vintners' Place building with
backing from South Korean investors, as Asian institutions
continue to seek out high-end assets at knock-down prices.
Downtown Properties said in a statement that it had acquired
the 277,270-square-foot office building, at 68 Upper Thames
Street in London. Thomson Reuters is a tenant in the building.
Hong Kong-based Gaw Capital typically injects a small amount
of equity in the properties it buys and gets the rest of the
financing from institutional backers. The Korean consortium
includes the Korea Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives
and the Korean Teachers' Credit Union, while Hyundai Asset
Management is participating as the asset manager.
The same team bought two U.S. office properties, 333 Market
Street in San Francisco and First National Plaza in Chicago.
Downtown Properties paid about 150 million pounds ($244
million) for Vintners' Place, according to the Times newspaper,
buying the building from real-estate investment company Atlas
Capital.