LONDON Jan 24 Chinese real estate
investor Gaw Capital Partners is in talks to buy Goldman Sachs'
London HQ for about 300 million pounds ($468 million),
the latest deal underlining the safe haven appeal of the city's
property market, a source said.
Gaw, through its Downtown Properties vehicle, is in the
final stages of talks to do the deal for the block on London's
Fleet Street, the source familiar with Gaw's plans said.
The Peterborough Court and Daniel House properties are let
to the U.S. bank until June 2026 and will form part of a new
office campus development the bank is planning.
The 370,526 square foot property was put on the
market after the former owner, Canadian developer Jesta Group,
defaulted on debt repayments.
A series of high-profile City office properties came on to
the market in the autumn months as their owners looked to
capitalise on prices that rose 34 percent between June 2009 and
September 2011, fuelled by demand from cash rich overseas
investors looking for a safe haven investment, said Investment
Property Databank.
Sellers also sought to cash in before a potential downwards
lurch in the UK economy as a result of the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis.
Other office blocks for sale include Credit Suisse's
London home in the Canary Wharf financial district and
a portfolio of four properties being sold by German fund Kanam
that includes Deutsche Bank's London base.
A neighbouring Goldman Sachs-occupied office block in London
was bought by Hong Kong based investor Chinese Estates in
January. The company, controlled by its billionaire chairman
Joseph Lau, paid about 280 million pounds.
Gaw plans to raise up to $1.5 billion to buy property in
China over the next two years to take advantage of a slump in
prices, Chairman and co-founder Goodwin Gaw told Reuters in
November.
Gaw was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.6416 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill. Editing by Chris Wickham and Jane
Merriman)