Aug 18 U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media
Group said on Thursday that it would shut operations of online
news and gossip website Gawker.com next week, ending a 14-year
run.
Gawker said near-term plans for the website's coverage and
its archives have not yet been finalized. (bit.ly/2bLN6VY)
The decision comes two days after Univision Holdings Inc
won a bankruptcy auction to acquire Gawker for $135
million, outbidding media company Ziff Davis LLC.
Gawker sought bankruptcy in June after facing a $140 million
court judgment following an invasion of privacy lawsuit from
former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan over the publication of
excerpts from a sex tape.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)