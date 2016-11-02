NEW YORK Nov 2 Shuttered online news website Gawker Media LLC has reached a proposed $31 million cash settlement with Hulk Hogan, the former professional wrestler who obtained a $140 million judgment against the site over a leaked sex tape.

Hogan's judgment forced Gawker, known for its irreverent tone and gossipy posts, into bankruptcy in June. Its sister websites were acquired by media company Univision Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Alan Crosby)