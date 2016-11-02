PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Nov 2 Shuttered online news website Gawker Media LLC has reached a proposed $31 million cash settlement with Hulk Hogan, the former professional wrestler who obtained a $140 million judgment against the site over a leaked sex tape.
Hogan's judgment forced Gawker, known for its irreverent tone and gossipy posts, into bankruptcy in June. Its sister websites were acquired by media company Univision Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Alan Crosby)
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.