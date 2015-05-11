LONDON, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Azerbaijan,
Russia and Armenia are the worst countries in Europe for
lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) rights,
but violence against LGBTI people remains rife across the
continent, a rights group said late on Sunday.
Some countries have made historic strides towards giving
LGBTI people legal equality, but progress has been marred by
rollbacks in eastern Europe, where LGBTI rights are increasingly
condemned as contrary to traditional family values, ILGA-Europe
said.
The group's annual Rainbow Map was launched on Sunday to
mark the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and
Biphobia on May 17, as an index that ranks European countries
based on legal benchmarks for LGBTI equality.
Britain topped the index for the fourth consecutive year,
followed by Belgium and Malta, one of the most improved
countries in the past year, alongside Finland and Croatia.
"Homophobic and transphobic violence, hate speech and
discrimination continue to be an everyday occurrence," said
Joyce Hamilton, ILGA-Europe co-chair, part of The International
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.
Transgender people in Europe are discriminated against in
aspects of life such as employment, education and healthcare,
and still face widespread violence, as do lesbian, gay, bisexual
and intersex people, the rights group said.
Attacks on LGBTI people have been reported in Britain, The
Netherlands, Spain, Serbia, Montenegro and Turkey, with
transgender women and sex workers the most vulnerable, it found.
MARRIAGE EQUALITY
European governments are starting to adopt gender
recognition laws, allowing transgender people to change gender
legally without undergoing surgery and sterilisation, procedures
which are required in most nations in Europe, ILGA-Europe said.
Malta last month became only the second European nation,
after Denmark, to allow transgender people to change their legal
gender without medical or state intervention, and Poland, Norway
and Ireland are reviewing the relevant legislation, it said.
Family and marriage equality rights also gained momentum as
same-sex marriage was approved in Finland and enacted in
Britain, while same-sex civil unions became legal last year in
Andorra, Croatia and Estonia, the rights group said.
However other countries have adopted restrictive definitions
of marriage, ILGA-Europe said, including Macedonia, whose
constitution now defines marriage as being between a man and a
woman, and Slovakia, which imposed a ban on same-sex marriage.
Opposition to LGBTI equality escalated in eastern Europe
last year as politicians in several countries spoke out against
LGBTI rights, according to the rights group.
Policies on equality were criticised as a "Western cradle of
decay" by a politician in Lithuania and as "discrediting the
institution of the family" in Belarus, it said.
Yet the growing visibility of LGBTI advocates in public,
including the election of openly gay mayors in Poland and Turkey
and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkvis coming out as gay
on Twitter, was very encouraging, ILGA-Europe said.
"Now more than ever, Europe needs political leaders to work
with and for LGBTI people," Hamilton said in a statement.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Tim Pearce)