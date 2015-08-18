LONDON, Aug 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
S inger-songwriter and gay rights advocate Elton John has
criticised the new mayor of Venice on social media as "boorishly
bigoted" for banning books about homosexuality from the Italian
city's schools.
The mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, who was elected in June, banned
some 50 books featuring same-sex couples from schools a month
later, fulfilling one of his campaign promises.
The singer, who has two children with his partner David
Furnish, took to Instagram to post an image of Todd Parr's "The
Family Book," which details the lives of various kinds of
families, and describe Brugnaro as looking "extremely silly".
"He's stupidly chosen to politicise children's books by
banning titles that touch on same-sex families living happily
ever after," the singer posted on Saturday.
"Beautiful Venice is indeed sinking, but not as fast as the
boorishly bigoted Brugnaro."
Banned books are reported to include Ophelie Texier's Jean a
deux mamans (Jean has two mummies) and Justin Richardson & Peter
Parnell's And Tango Makes Three - based on the real life
coupling of two penguins in a New York zoo.
The 68-year-old singer's intervention follows a wider
backlash in Italy, where campaigners carried out a marathon
read-in of the banned books and more than 250 authors wrote to
the mayor asking for their books to be removed in an act of
solidarity.
While most of the banned books have been returned to
libraries, Brugnaro has defied criticism of his decision in a
statement posted on his website and on Twitter.
The mayor criticised the "cultural arrogance" of the
previous administration which introduced the books without
"asking anything to anyone, especially to families".
"Dear Elton John, I have no problem with homosexuals,"
Brugnaro tweeted on Tuesday.
The controversy comes amid wider debate in Italy on same-sex
marriage and parenting.
Since Ireland backed same-sex marriage by a landslide in a
referendum in May, Italy is now the only country in western
Europe where any form of same-sex union - whether civil
partnership or marriage - is still illegal.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said last month his government
would introduce a law on civil unions by the end of the year.
Italy is deeply divided on the issue and protests against civil
unions in June brought hundreds of thousands to the streets of
Rome.
(Reporting By Len Williams, Editing by Kieran Guilbert and Tim
Pearce. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)