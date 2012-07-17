(Adds dropped word in headline)

July 17 TRT Holdings Inc : * TRT Holdings Inc says issued an open letter to Gaylord Entertainment Co stockholders - SEC filing * Trt Holdings-selling contracts to unit Marriott International conversion to a REIT are not in best interests of stockholders * TRT Holdings Inc - intends to vote its common shares against such proposed transaction * TRT Holdings Inc - reports 21.8 percent stake in Gaylord Entertainment Co as of July 17, 2012