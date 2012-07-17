BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions
July 17 TRT Holdings Inc : * TRT Holdings Inc says issued an open letter to Gaylord Entertainment Co stockholders - SEC filing * Trt Holdings-selling contracts to unit Marriott International conversion to a REIT are not in best interests of stockholders * TRT Holdings Inc - intends to vote its common shares against such proposed transaction * TRT Holdings Inc - reports 21.8 percent stake in Gaylord Entertainment Co as of July 17, 2012
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.