June 20 Gaylord Entertainment Co said an explosion occurred at one of its hotels in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, and no guests or employees were injured.

"Authorities have confirmed that the incident was mechanical in nature," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gaylord said its initial estimate of the damage at the Gaylord Opryland hotel is less than $750,000.