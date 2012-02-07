Feb 7 Gaylord Entertainment, which operates convention-focused hotels and entertainment venues, reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as it booked fewer room nights and had costs tied to a renovation.

The Nashville, Tennessee, company said net income came to $5.1 million, or 10 cents a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of $32.8 million, or 69 cents a share.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $269.4 million, compared with $271.8 million that analysts expected. Gaylord said more than 17,000 room nights were out of service during the quarter because of the renovation at a Florida resort. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs)