Sept 25 Hotel operator Gaylord Entertainment
Co's shareholders have voted to sell the Gaylord Hotels
brand and the rights to manage its hotels to Marriott
International Inc, and reorganize the company as a real
estate investment trust (REIT).
Gaylord Entertainment will be merged into Ryman Hospitality
Properties and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "RHP" on Oct. 1, the company said in a statement.
Gabelli Funds LLC, which has a 15 percent stake in the
operator of convention-focused hotels, said earlier this month
it would vote all of its shares against the plan.
Gaylord, which in May said its conversion to a REIT would
reduce the company's tax burden and give its investors higher
returns, will be taxed as a REIT from Jan. 1, 2013, the company
said.
The REIT will be headed by current Chief Executive Colin
Reed, but several members of the management team will leave the
company, including two board members and Chief Operating Officer
David Kloeppel.
The new company will stop developing large scale resorts and
hotels, including two projects currently underway.
As part of the agreement, Gaylord's hotels, Nashville area
attractions and Radisson hotel will be managed by Marriott
International.
Shares of the Nashville, Tennessee-based company closed at
$38.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.