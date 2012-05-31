UPDATE 1-Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead -sources
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
May 31 Gaylord Entertainment Co said it will sell the Gaylord Hotels brand and the rights to manage four hotels to Marriott International Inc for $210 million.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based operator of convention-focused hotels and entertainment venues said it will continue to own its hotel properties and other businesses.
On completion of the deal, it will reorganize as a real estate investment trust effective January 1, 2013. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.
