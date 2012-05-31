May 31 Gaylord Entertainment Co said it will sell the Gaylord Hotels brand and the rights to manage four hotels to Marriott International Inc for $210 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based operator of convention-focused hotels and entertainment venues said it will continue to own its hotel properties and other businesses.

On completion of the deal, it will reorganize as a real estate investment trust effective January 1, 2013. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)