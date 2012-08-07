(Corrects headline to make clear the company is buying shares from TRT, not that it is buying shares on the open market)

Aug 7 Aug 7 Gaylord Entertainment Co : * Announces repurchase of $185 million of its shares of common stock from TRT Holdings * Aggregate purchase price in the privately negotiated transaction was $185 million, or $37.00 per share * Says funded the purchase price with borrowings under its existing $925 million credit facility * Entered deal with TRT Holdings pursuant to which co repurchased 5 million shares concurrently with execution of agreement (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)