* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
(Corrects headline to make clear the company is buying shares from TRT, not that it is buying shares on the open market)
Aug 7 Aug 7 Gaylord Entertainment Co : * Announces repurchase of $185 million of its shares of common stock from TRT Holdings * Aggregate purchase price in the privately negotiated transaction was $185 million, or $37.00 per share * Says funded the purchase price with borrowings under its existing $925 million credit facility * Entered deal with TRT Holdings pursuant to which co repurchased 5 million shares concurrently with execution of agreement (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.