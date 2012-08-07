Aug 7 Hotel operator Gaylord Entertainment Co said it bought back 5 million shares from TRT Holdings for $185 million, in return for the shareholder's support for its plans to sell its namesake brand to Marriott International Inc and convert itself to a real estate investment trust.

Gaylord said TRT plans to exit its investment in the company and has agreed not to make any takeover offers or buy any company securities or debt over the next three years.

Gaylord will file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an underwritten offering for TRT's remaining stake in the company.

The $185 million buyback reduces TRT's 21.8 percent stake in Gaylord.

TRT, run by billionaire Robert Rowling, tried to acquire a 30 percent stake in the company in 2008.

But Gaylord adopted a poison pill with a 22 percent trigger. TRT, which owns Omni Hotels, eventually won some board seats along with Gamco, another shareholder.

Gaylord also reported second-quarter results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)