By Joseph Ax and Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Sept 27 A New Jersey judge on Friday
ordered state officials to allow same-sex couples to marry
starting Oct. 21, saying the current civil union system unfairly
deprives them of federal benefits available to married couples.
Judge Mary Jacobson in Mercer County Superior Court in
Trenton issued the order, making New Jersey the first state to
lift a ban on gay marriage as a result of the U.S. Supreme
Court's decision in June to strike down the federal law defining
marriage as between a man and a woman.
"Same-sex couples must be allowed to marry in order to
obtain equal protection of the law under the New Jersey
constitution," she wrote.
A spokesman for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie indicated
the state would appeal but did not say whether it would seek a
stay to stop the ruling from taking effect.
Hayley Gorenberg of Lambda Legal, one of the attorneys for
the gay couples who brought the lawsuit, said they would fight
the appeal "every step of the way."
If Jacobson's decision stands, New Jersey would become the
14th state to permit gay marriage. It is also legal in the
District of Columbia.
The ruling highlights, once again, the shifting legal and
social landscape when it comes to gay marriage. Polls have shown
increasing public support for same-sex marriage, and civil
rights groups have prevailed at a number of courthouses across
the country. Ten years ago, no U.S. states permitted gay
marriage.
On Friday, Exxon Mobil Corp said same-sex spouses
would be eligible for company benefits in light of the Supreme
Court's decision to strike down the federal Defense of Marriage
Act in June.
An Illinois judge also ruled on Friday that lawsuits
challenging the state's civil unions could move ahead, rejecting
an attempt by several county clerks to have them dismissed.
Opponents of same-sex marriage reacted angrily to the New
Jersey ruling, saying such an emotionally fraught issue should
be left up to a voter referendum.
"It's another example of judicial activism on steroids. It's
absurd," said Brian Brown, head of the National Organization for
Marriage, a group that believes marriage should be defined as a
union between one man and one woman.
Last year, Christie vetoed a gay marriage bill passed by the
Democrat-controlled state legislature. Lawmakers have until the
end of the year to override the veto, but it is not clear that
the majority has enough votes. Christie, considered a
frontrunner for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, has
called for a referendum to decide the issue.
New Jersey gay rights groups immediately vowed on Friday to
continue to press for an override vote. The appeals process is
likely to last well into next year.
Across the country, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that gay
married couples must receive the same federal benefits, such as
tax breaks, granted to heterosexual couples has emboldened
advocates, who are pursuing lawsuits in federal as well as state
courts.
"One of those cases is going to get to the Supreme Court
sometime in the next few years," said James Esseks, who oversees
gay rights advocacy for the American Civil Liberties Union.
New Jersey's civil union law, however, was especially ripe
for a challenge because the state's Supreme Court already ruled
in 2006 that same-sex couples were entitled to the same rights
as heterosexual married couples. That led the legislature to
create civil unions as a way of ensuring equal treatment.
Friday's ruling was part of a long legal battle over the
state's civil union law. When the Supreme Court invalidated the
Defense of Marriage Act, however, the same-sex couples in New
Jersey went back to court, arguing that civil unions could not
guarantee equal rights because of the gap in federal benefits.
In a 53-page opinion, Jacobson agreed, stating that New
Jersey same-sex couples in civil unions are now missing out on
federal benefits they would otherwise be entitled to as a result
of the Supreme Court's action.
"These couples are now denied benefits solely as a result of
the label placed upon them by the state," she wrote.