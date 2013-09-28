By Joseph Ax and Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Sept 27 A New Jersey judge ordered
state officials on Friday to allow same-sex couples to marry
starting on Oct. 21, saying the current civil union system
unfairly deprived them of federal benefits available to married
couples.
A spokesman for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie indicated
the state would appeal, but did not say whether it would seek a
stay to stop the ruling from taking effect.
Judge Mary Jacobson in Mercer County Superior Court in
Trenton issued the order, making New Jersey the first state to
lift a ban on gay marriage as a result of the U.S. Supreme
Court's decision in June to strike down the federal law defining
marriage as between a man and a woman.
"Same-sex couples must be allowed to marry in order to
obtain equal protection of the law under the New Jersey
constitution," she wrote.
Hayley Gorenberg of Lambda Legal, one of the attorneys for
the gay couples who brought the lawsuit, said they would fight
the state's appeal "every step of the way."
If Jacobson's decision stands, New Jersey would become the
14th state to permit gay marriage. It is also legal in the
District of Columbia.
The ruling highlights the shifting legal and social
landscape when it comes to gay marriage. Polls have shown
increasing public support, and civil rights groups have
prevailed at a number of courthouses across the country. Ten
years ago, no U.S. states permitted gay marriage.
On Friday, Exxon Mobil Corp said same-sex spouses
would be eligible for company benefits in light of the Supreme
Court decision to strike down the federal Defense of Marriage
Act.
An Illinois judge also ruled on Friday that lawsuits
challenging the state's civil unions could move ahead, rejecting
an attempt by several county clerks to have them dismissed.
Opponents of same-sex marriage reacted angrily to the New
Jersey ruling, saying such an emotionally fraught issue should
be left up to a voter referendum.
"It's another example of judicial activism on steroids. It's
absurd," said Brian Brown, head of the National Organization for
Marriage, a group that believes marriage should be defined as a
union between one man and one woman.
'A LOT OF WORK LEFT'
Supporters of marriage equality held a news conference,
rally and impromptu party on Friday night at the Garden State
Equality headquarters at the First Congregational Church in
Montclair, New Jersey.
Troy Stevenson, executive director of Garden State Equality,
said he realized there would still be a battle to gain full
equality in New Jersey, including an effort to overturn a veto
by Christie.
"We know that we've got to continue to fight first in the
Legislature as well as in the courts," he said. "We know there's
a lot of work left.""
Last year, Christie, a Republican, vetoed a gay marriage
bill passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Lawmakers
have until the end of the year to override the veto, but it is
not clear the majority has enough votes.
Christie, considered among the leading possible contenders
for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, has called for
a referendum to decide the issue.
Across the country, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gay
married couples must receive the same federal benefits, such as
tax breaks, granted to heterosexual couples has emboldened
advocates, who are pursuing lawsuits in state and federal
courts.
"One of those cases is going to get to the Supreme Court
sometime in the next few years," said James Esseks, who oversees
gay rights advocacy for the American Civil Liberties Union.
New Jersey's civil union law was ripe for a challenge
because the state's Supreme Court ruled in 2006 that same-sex
couples were entitled to the same rights as heterosexual married
couples. That led the Legislature to create civil unions as a
way of ensuring equal treatment.
When the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the Defense of
Marriage Act, same-sex couples in New Jersey went back to court,
arguing that civil unions could not guarantee equal rights
because of the gap in federal benefits.
In a 53-page opinion, Jacobson agreed, stating that New
Jersey same-sex couples in civil unions were missing out on
federal benefits they would otherwise be entitled to as a result
of the Supreme Court's action.
"These couples are now denied benefits solely as a result of
the label placed upon them by the state," she wrote.