MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russia's biggest vanmaker GAZ raised its full-year sales and profit outlook on Tuesday, citing improved market conditions as well as the launch of new models.

GAZ, controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, now expects full-year 2011 net profit at 3.5-4.0 billion roubles ($115-$130 million) and revenues at 130 billion roubles, its chief financial officer Yevgeny Belinin told reporters.

It unveiled a new range of vans, trucks and buses at Moscow's main autos fair in September.

GAZ also sees 2011 earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 12.8-13.5 billion roubles, Belinin said.

It has previously forecast net profit at 3 billion roubles, revenue at 110 billion roubles and EBITDA at 11 billion roubles.

In the first half of 2011, GAZ's revenue rose 39 percent to 52.1 billion roubles, while EBITDA increased 51 percent to 5 billion roubles, resulting in a 1.5 billion rouble net profit against a 0.5 billion rouble net loss a year ago, President Bo Andersson told reporters on Tuesday.

GAZ plans to produce over 105,000 vehicles this year.

In 2010, its revenues stood at 96.7 billion roubles while full-year net profit was 2.1 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.534 Russian Roubles) ($1 = 30.534 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by John Bowker)