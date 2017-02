MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian carmaker GAZ reported on Tuesday a first-half net profit of 1.5 billion roubles ($49 million) against a 0.5 billion rouble net loss in the same period of 2010.

The company, controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, also saw revenues rise 39 percent year-on-year to 52.1 billion roubles, President Bo Andersson told reporters.

The company earlier forecast full-year 2011 net profit at 3 billion roubles and revenue at 110 billion roubles.

($1 = 30.534 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Lidia Kelly)