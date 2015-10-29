LONDON, Oct 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nearly 100,000
refugees in Gaza face a second winter without proper housing,
with just one of their homes rebuilt since being damaged or
destroyed in conflict last year, said a United Nations agency
that provides assistance in the region.
Families are living under tarpaulins, in animal shacks or
with relatives and last winter, at least three children froze to
death, said a spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works
Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, known as UNRWA.
"As the winter approaches, one shudders how these people are
going to survive," the UNRWA spokesman, Christopher Gunness,
said in an interview this week.
The agency helps some 5 million Palestinian refugees in
Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.
"What these people need is proper homes," he said.
Reconstruction in the enclave of 1.8 million people is
hindered partly because of a lack of funds and partly because of
a blockade that restricts goods entering and leaving Gaza,
Gunness said.
During last year's 50-day war, Israeli air strikes and
shelling hammered the densely populated Gaza Strip, dominated by
the Islamist Hamas movement, causing widespread destruction of
homes, schools, hospitals and factories.
Hamas and other militant groups launched thousands of
rockets and mortar bombs into Israel.
More than 2,100 Palestinians were killed, mostly civilians.
Israel put the number of its dead at 67 soldiers and six
civilians.
"The underlying dynamics that saw the war in 2014 are still
there," Gunness said. "Indeed they've probably got worse because
in 2014 there weren't 13,000 families whose homes were
uninhabitable.
"Even if Gaza was reconstructed magically tomorrow morning,
unless Gaza is allowed to function economically, then it's hard
to see how the instability is going to go away," he said.
The World Bank said in May that blockades, war and poor
governance have strangled Gaza's economy and the unemployment
rate is now the highest in the world. It stands at 43 percent,
rising to 68 percent among people ages 20 to 24, the World Bank
said.
There have been no significant exports from Gaza since 2007,
when Hamas took full control.
Israel maintains tight controls on the movement of goods and
people in and out of the territory, citing security concerns.
Currently, 90 percent of water in Gaza is undrinkable, and
the population relies almost completely on a coastal aquifer
which could become unusable next year, UNRWA said.
Most Gazans consume between 70 and 90 litres a day, below
the World Health Organization standard of 100 litres per person
per day, the agency said.
The number of people receiving UNRWA food aid has risen to
860,000 from 80,000 in 2000, Gunness said.
They will become reliant on water aid as well as supplies
dwindle, he said.
