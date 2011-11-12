* Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli enter EG rich list at No.2
LONDON Nov 12 UK's property elite grew
richer at a slower pace this year, with strong safe-haven demand
for top-end central London real estate offset by stagnating
growth in the regions, Estates Gazette's Rich List showed on
Saturday.
The combined worth of the list's 250 members hit 87 billion
pounds ($138 billion) in 2011, up 21 percent from 72 billion in
2010. New entrants Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli, the
Swiss-Italian pharmaceutical billionaires, accounted for almost
half the uplift.
This year's rise in combined value marks the second year of
recovery for UK commercial property. The rich listers' worth
peaked at 98 billion pounds in 2007, and fell to 69 billion in
2009 during the global financial meltdown.
Philip Beresford, who compiled the EG Rich List, said the
rankings revealed a two-tier property market.
"London is doing well on the back of the luxury market as
the world's billionaires flood in, either as investors in the
property market or buyers of top end properties as bolt holes in
these very uncertain times," he said in an email to Reuters.
"But the further one moves from London, the more subdued is
the market as recessionary worries grow."
Concerns over the health of the euro zone debt crisis and
the UK's weak growth forecasts have driven investors away from
the country's riskier commercial property markets to safer
assets in central London and key regional cities.
EG said a key driver behind the wealth growth was the strong
recovery in prime central London property, which had boosted the
wealth of landed estate owners, such as the Duke of Westminster
and Earl Cadogan.
Big-ticket deals by rich listers David and Simon Reuben, the
Barclay brothers and John Whittaker during the year was another
driver behind the rise in combined wealth, EG said.
The Duke of Westminster, who owns swathes of prime central
London property through his company Grosvenor Estate
retained the list's top spot with a 7.0 billion pounds pot.
Bertarelli and his wife, Kirsty, who was Miss UK in 1988,
were in second place with a fortune of 6.8 billion pounds.
Bertarelli is investing up to 500 million pounds in UK
properties through private equity firm Crosstree Real Estate
partners to build a 1 billion pounds portfolio.
The youngest entrants to make the list were sisters
India-Rose and Fawn James, the 20- and 25-year-old
granddaughters of the late Soho Estates founder and porn baron
Paul Raymond, who together have a shared fortune of 302 million
pounds.
The number of Irish investors and developers on the list
fell from 32 in 2010 to 26, reflecting the country's ongoing
debt, economic and property woes.
The Estates Gazette Rich List's Top Five:
Name(s) 2011 2010
1. Duke of Westminster 7.0 bln 6.5 bln
2. Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli 6.9 bln ---
3. David and Simon Reuben 6.2 bln 5.4 bln
4. Earl Cadogan 2.9 bln 2.5 bln
5. Sir David & Sir Frederick Barclay 2.2 bln 1.8 bln
($1 = 0.630 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)