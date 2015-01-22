BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
TEL AVIV Jan 22 Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate investment company, said it bought a 13.9 percent stake in Atrium European Real Estate for 229 million euro ($265 million) from CPI CEE Management LLC.
Gazit-Globe said it paid 4.4 euro per share for the 52 million shares and raised its stake in Atrium to 54 percent on a diluted basis to become the sole controlling shareholder.
Atrium's financial results will be consolidated into Gazit-Globe starting in the first quarter of 2015. Gazit-Globe said it would record a non-cash loss of about 100 million shekels ($25 million) in the current quarter due to a difference in currency translation.
($1 = 0.8636 euros)
($1 = 3.9393 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)
March 22 David Murdock, the 93-year-old billionaire chief executive of Dole Food Co, has reached a $74 million settlement of claims that he shortchanged shareholders in 2013 when he took the produce company private in a $1.2 billion buyout.