TEL AVIV Aug 25 Gazit-Globe has
completed a public bond offering in Israel, raising 730 million
shekels ($190 million), Israel's largest real estate investment
company said on Tuesday.
The bonds, yielding 3.93 percent, bear a coupon rate of 4.0
percent per year, adjusted to Israeli inflation. Repayment of
the principal will begin in June 2023 with a final maturity date
in June 2027.
The bonds have a credit rating of "AA-" with a stable
outlook from Standard & Poor's subsidiary Maalot and "Aa3" with
a stable outlook from Moody's subsidiary Midroog.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to
refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
($1 = 3.8440 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)