JERUSALEM Nov 15 Gazit-Globe, Israel's
largest real estate development company, said on Tuesday it will
reap a 1 billion shekel ($261 million) gain, or 5 shekels a
share, from the sale of its Equity One Inc unit.
Grocery shopping center owner Regency Centers Corp
said on Monday it would buy Equity One for about $4.6 billion,
in which each share of Equity One stock will be converted into
0.45 shares of newly issued shares of Regency.
The transaction represents a 13.7 percent premium to
Monday's share price.
The combined entity would have an equity market value of
$11.7 billion and an enterprise value of $15.6 billion,
Gazit-Globe said.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter or
early second quarter of 2017. It still needs shareholder
approval of both companies.
Gazit-Globe, which owns 34.3 percent of Equity One, will
hold 13.2 percent of the merged company, while Gazit Chairman
Chaim Katzman will serve as vice chairman.
($1 = 3.8370 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)