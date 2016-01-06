Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
JERUSALEM Jan 6 Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said on Wednesday it sold a 2.9 percent stake in Canadian unit First Capital Realty (FCR) for C$117 million ($83 million).
The sale of 6.5 million shares was made on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$18.0 per share. Upon completion of the sale, Gazit-Globe will hold 88.6 million FCR shares for a 39.3 percent stake.
Last week, it raised 604 million shekels ($153 million) in a share offering in Tel Aviv, saying it would use the proceeds to refinance its debt and for general purposes. A month ago, the company sold 4.2 million shares of U.S. unit Equity One in a secondary share offering.
"These actions will increase our financial flexibility and create a capital base for future investments," said Rachel Lavine, Gazit-Globe's chief executive.
($1 = 1.4090 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 3.9381 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
