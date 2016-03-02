TEL AVIV, March 2 Israeli real estate developer
Gazit-Globe said on Wednesday it has decided to
terminate a process to sell its shopping centres in Israel after
receiving an offer that did not reflect a significant premium to
its book value.
Gazit-Globe said it will continue to develop the portfolio,
which performs well, and enhance its value.
Rachel Lavine, chief executive of Gazit-Globe, said that
following a comprehensive process the company received a final
offer from a third party to acquire the portfolio.
"The final offer did not meet the pre-conditions that we had
set for the sale of the portfolio," Lavine said. "Therefore, we
have decided to terminate the sale process which is in line with
our new strategy to increase the private real estate portion of
our business."
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through
Equity One and in Canada through First Capital Reality
Inc. It is the largest shareholder in Finland's Citycon
, controls shopping mall developer and is expanding in
Brazil.
