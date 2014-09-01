TEL AVIV, Sept 1 Gazit-Globe, Israel's
largest real estate investment company, reported higher
quarterly profit after the year ago period was hurt by one-time
expenses.
Gazit-Globe said on Monday it earned 146 million
shekels ($41 million) in the second quarter, up from 60 million
a year earlier. The fair value gain from properties for
investment and under development rose to 241 million shekels
from 222 million a year earlier.
The company's subsidiary U. Dori Construction
reported deviations in its estimated costs and expected revenue
from projects it performed amounting to 441 million shekels
since the fourth quarter of 2012. As a result, Gazit-Globe
restated its financial reports for the relevant periods.
Rental income in the quarter fell 5 percent to 1.23 billion
shekels, but rose 1 percent excluding exchange rate effects.
Funds from operation rose 15 percent to 163 million shekels.
Net operating income, which reflects the group's core
business, slipped 4 percent to 832 million shekels but rose 1
percent excluding exchange rate effects.
"We continue to enhance the quality of our portfolio through
capital recycling activity, having recently sold properties in
our medical office platform while investing in the Nordic region
and Brazil," the company's president, Roni Soffer, said. "These
steps are aligned with our long-term strategy to focus on our
core shopping centre operations."
Gazit-Globe operates in the United States through Equity One
and in Canada through First Capital Reality Inc
. It is also the largest shareholder in Finland's
Citycon and together with Citigroup controls
shopping mall developer Atrium European Real Estate.
It will pay a quarterly dividend of 0.45 shekel a share,
representing an annual payout of 1.8 shekels.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)